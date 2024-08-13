Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 67.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 84.74 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products declined 67.76% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 84.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales84.7478.19 8 OPM %8.5316.82 -PBDT4.5211.04 -59 PBT3.159.79 -68 NP2.357.29 -68

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

