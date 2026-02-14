Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.98% to Rs 37.93 crore

Net loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.98% to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.37.9328.1027.7122.884.902.070.78-0.96-0.540.64

