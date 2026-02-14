Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 34.98% to Rs 37.93 crore

Net loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.98% to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales37.9328.10 35 OPM %27.7122.88 -PBDT4.902.07 137 PBT0.78-0.96 LP NP-0.540.64 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ola Electric Q3 revenue drops 55% YoY; net loss narrows to Rs 487 crore

Crisil Q4 PAT rises 7.5% YoY

Glottis standalone net profit declines 79.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Pranik Logistics standalone net profit declines 25.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story