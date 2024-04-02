SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies commissions greenfield unit in Kheda, Gujarat

SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies (subsidiary of BIGBLOC Construction), a joint venture between Gujarat based BigBloc Construction and Thailand's SCG International India has commenced production at company's 2.5 lakh cubic meter per annum Greenfield project in Kheda district near Ahmedabad (Gujarat). The joint venture company will manufacture AAC Blocks and ALC panels at the facility and will market its products under the brand name 'ZMARTBUILD WALL by Nxtbloc'.

Total investment in the Kheda project is estimated at Rs. 65 crore. The unit has potential to generate 50,000-60,000 units of carbon credits per annum. At full capacity the plant is expected to generate revenues of around Rs. 100 crore per annum. The joint venture also aim to share techno-commercial knowledge, promote mutual growth & cooperation in the construction industry and bring new age building materials to Indian markets. The Kheda Kapadvanj project can be expanded to 5 lakhs CBM per annum in the second phase with approval from both joint venture parties.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In 2021, BigBloc Construction entered into a strategic Joint Venture with Siam Cement Group (SCG) of Thailand for setting up state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for ALC Panels and AAC Blocks in Kheda District, near Ahmedabad (Gujarat). BigBloc Construction holds 52% in the joint venture company while 48% with SCG. This is SCG Group's first investment in India. Established in 1913, SCG is one of the largest cement and building material companies in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News