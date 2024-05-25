Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sidh Management Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sidh Management Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Sidh Management Corporate Services reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.11% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050 0 0.090 0 OPM %-720.000 --466.670 - PBDT-0.22-0.13 -69 0.170.18 -6 PBT-0.22-0.13 -69 0.170.18 -6 NP-0.22-0.13 -69 0.160.18 -11

First Published: May 25 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

