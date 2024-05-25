Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inertia Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inertia Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net loss of Inertia Steel reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.09 22 0.390.32 22 OPM %-9.090 --5.13-15.63 - PBDT-0.010 0 -0.020.19 PL PBT-0.010 0 -0.020.19 PL NP-0.010 0 -0.020.14 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Inertia Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahaveer Infoway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JM Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 228.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Genpharmasec reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IKIO Lighting consolidated net profit declines 31.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story