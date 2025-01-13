Signatureglobal acquires 16.12 acres land in Haryana

Signatureglobal (India) said that it has executed a sale deed for acquiring 16.12 acres land in Gurgam, Haryana.

The said land has an overall potential developable area of approximately 2.73 million square feet.

On 2nd February 2024, the company had executed a joint development agreement for of this land parcel with the landowner. Pursuant to the acquisition of this land parcel, the Joint Development Agreement with the landowner stands cancelled.

Signature Global is a publicly held real estate development company in India. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi. It operates in the residential and commercial sectors and has developed projects in the Delhi-NCR region.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4.15 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 19.92 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales zoomed 660.5% to Rs 749.29 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 96.53 crore in Q2 FY24.

The counter tumbled 4.18% to settle at Rs 1254.05 on Friday, 10 January 2025.

