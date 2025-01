At meeting held on 11 January 2025

The Board of ITC Hotels at its meeting held on 11 January 2025 has allotted 125,11,71,040 equity shares of Re 1/- each to the shareholders of ITC as on the Record Date i.e., 6 January, 2025, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement amongst ITC and ITCHL and their respective shareholders and creditors.

