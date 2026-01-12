Signatureglobal (India) slips as pre-sales tumble 27% YoY to Rs 20,200-cr in Q3

Signatureglobal (India) dropped 4.61% to Rs 962.45 after the company reported a 27% decline in pre-sales to Rs 20,200 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with 27,700 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

The company said that the overall market environment has turned softer and that has impacted sales momentum. It added that it will not be able to meet its earlier pre-sales guidance of Rs 12,700 crore in FY26, which looked comfortable a few months back. However, the company aims to maintain sales at the same levels as last year. Launches continue to remain on track. Pre-sales stood at Rs 10,290 crore in FY25.

Collections climbed 14% YoY to Rs 12,300 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 10,800 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31st December 2024. The said growth