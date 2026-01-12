Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Signatureglobal (India) slips as pre-sales tumble 27% YoY to Rs 20,200-cr in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Signatureglobal (India) dropped 4.61% to Rs 962.45 after the company reported a 27% decline in pre-sales to Rs 20,200 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with 27,700 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

The company said that the overall market environment has turned softer and that has impacted sales momentum. It added that it will not be able to meet its earlier pre-sales guidance of Rs 12,700 crore in FY26, which looked comfortable a few months back. However, the company aims to maintain sales at the same levels as last year. Launches continue to remain on track. Pre-sales stood at Rs 10,290 crore in FY25.

Collections climbed 14% YoY to Rs 12,300 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 10,800 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31st December 2024. The said growth

On nine months basis, the companys pre-sales tumbled 23% to Rs 66,800 crore in 9M FY26 compared with Rs 86,700 crore in 9M FY25.

Signature Global is a publicly held real estate development company in India. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi. It operates in the residential and commercial sectors and has developed projects in the Delhi-NCR region.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 46.86 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales declined 54.8% YoY to Rs 338.49 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

