SJVN inks MoU with Rajasthan Govt

SJVN has signed memorandum of understanding with Energy Department, Government of Rajasthan to spearhead the development of renewable energy in the state.

Under the MoU, the company would develop 5 GW pumped storage projects and 2 GW floating solar projects in the state. Both the parties have agreed to collaborate for development of renewable energy on long term basis.

SJVN is engaged principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The company reported 23.53% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 441.14 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 357.09 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.90% to Rs 1,026.25 crore in the second quarter of FY24 as against Rs 870.37 crore posted in Q1 FY25

The counter declined 1.85% to settle at Rs 103.50 on Thursday, 21 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News