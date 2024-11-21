UPL gains as Alpha Wave buys 12% in Advanta

UPL rose 1.58% to Rs 555.50 after global investment firm Alpha Wave Global agreed to pick up a 12.5% stake in Advanta Enterprises, a subsidiary of agrochemicals maker UPL, for $350 million.

UPL, a leading global provider of agriculture solutions, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a $350 million investment from Alpha Wave Global, a prominent global investment firm. This investment will be directed towards Advanta Enterprises, a UPL subsidiary focused on innovative farming solutions and technology.

Alpha Wave Global will acquire approximately 12.5% stake in Advanta through a combination of primary and secondary investments. The primary investment of $100 million will be used to fuel Advanta's growth initiatives, while the secondary sale of $250 million will help UPL reduce its debt.

This investment marks the second significant funding round for Advanta, following a $300 million investment from KKR in October 2022.

In another development, UPL said it will raise Rs 3,377.74 crore through a rights issue of 9.38 crore shares. Shareholders will be offered one rights share for every eight equity shares held, at a price of Rs 360 per rights share. The issue period is from December 5 to 17.

UPL is a global leader in sustainable agriculture solutions. The company has a diverse portfolio of biological and traditional crop protection solutions.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 443 crore in Q2 FY25 as against with net loss of Rs 189 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9.05% YoY to Rs 11,090 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, driven by 16% increase in volumes, 7% decline in price and near flat Fx.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News