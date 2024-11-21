Wireless subscribers witness decline of 0.87% in September

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Telecom Regularity Authority of India (TRAI) has released the telecom subscription data for September month. It noted that the wireline subscribers increased from 36.23 million at the end of August 2024 to 36.93 million at the end of September 2024 with a monthly rate of growth 1.93% while the total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,163.83 million at the end of August 2024, to 1,153.72 million at the end of September 2024, thereby witnessing a monthly decline rate of 0.87%.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

