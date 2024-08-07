SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 65.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.95% to Rs 117.84 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 65.70% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 43.95% to Rs 117.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 210.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.117.84210.2314.1723.9417.2649.7514.2247.1012.0935.25

