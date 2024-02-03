Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smruthi Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Smruthi Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Sales decline 26.44% to Rs 23.48 crore

Net loss of Smruthi Organics reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 26.44% to Rs 23.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales23.4831.92 -26 OPM %-4.985.26 -PBDT-1.491.45 PL PBT-2.940.29 PL NP-2.290.19 PL

