Sock Alert: Tata Steel, Sobha, Transformer & Rectifiers, Saphire Foods,

Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance and RBL Bank shares were banned in F&O Trading on 8 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Reliance Home Finance, Adarsh Mercantile, and Vivid Mercantile will declare their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch :

Tata Steels India production increase 6.2% to 5.68 million tonnes (MT) as compared with 5.35 MT, aided by the commissioning of the 5 MTPA blast furnace at Kalinganagar in September.

Sobhas total sales declined 28.85% YoY to Rs 1,388.6 crore in Q3 FY25. Average price realization jumped 16.46% to Rs 1366.3 per square feet (Sqft) as compared with Rs 1173.2 per Sqft.

Exicom Tele Systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mufin Green Infra, a leading provider of turnkey project solutions for EV charging infrastructure. The MOU will ensure the creation of end-to-end EV charging solutions including installation of EV chargers & setting up of EV charging infrastructure.

Also Read

Sapphire Foods India has received a GST order from the Bengaluru Tax Authority demanding Rs 81.45 lakh, including interest and penalties.

Tata Technologies signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) wth Telechips to innovate solutions for next- generations software defined vehicles (SDVs). Together, they aim to develop innovative solutions for ADAS platforms, automotive cockpit domain controllers, and central & zonal gateway controllers.

Birlasofts chief executive officer (CEO)- Americas, Roopinder Singh has resigned with effective from 7 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News