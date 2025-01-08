Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sock Alert: Tata Steel, Sobha, Transformer & Rectifiers, Saphire Foods,

Sock Alert: Tata Steel, Sobha, Transformer & Rectifiers, Saphire Foods,

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance and RBL Bank shares were banned in F&O Trading on 8 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Reliance Home Finance, Adarsh Mercantile, and Vivid Mercantile will declare their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch :

Tata Steels India production increase 6.2% to 5.68 million tonnes (MT) as compared with 5.35 MT, aided by the commissioning of the 5 MTPA blast furnace at Kalinganagar in September.

Sobhas total sales declined 28.85% YoY to Rs 1,388.6 crore in Q3 FY25. Average price realization jumped 16.46% to Rs 1366.3 per square feet (Sqft) as compared with Rs 1173.2 per Sqft.

Exicom Tele Systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mufin Green Infra, a leading provider of turnkey project solutions for EV charging infrastructure. The MOU will ensure the creation of end-to-end EV charging solutions including installation of EV chargers & setting up of EV charging infrastructure.

Also Read

US-Canada alliance is stronger because of him: Biden praises Trudeau

Delhi's air quality remains in 'Very Poor' category, AQI stands at 322

UK lawmakers slam Shein for refusing to answer questions on cotton supply

US Congressman challenges Biden admin's decision to investigate Adani

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV India debut on Jan 17: Check details

Sapphire Foods India has received a GST order from the Bengaluru Tax Authority demanding Rs 81.45 lakh, including interest and penalties.

Tata Technologies signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) wth Telechips to innovate solutions for next- generations software defined vehicles (SDVs). Together, they aim to develop innovative solutions for ADAS platforms, automotive cockpit domain controllers, and central & zonal gateway controllers.

Birlasofts chief executive officer (CEO)- Americas, Roopinder Singh has resigned with effective from 7 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 91.97% in the December 2024 quarter

NTPC incorporates subsidiary to explore nuclear energy business

TGV Sraac receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story