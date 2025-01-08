Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV India debut on Jan 17: Check details

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off its upcoming e Vitara electric SUV which will be making its India debut on January 17 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 . The e Vitara made its first public appearance in Milan, Italy in 2024 and is based on Maruti’s eVX concept, unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.

It’s the first born-electric model (specifically designed for electric powertrains) coming from Maruti’s stable and is expected to go on sale in India in March 2025. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will take on the likes of the recently launched Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV which will hit the road in January 2025.

At the time of the concept’s unveiling in January 2023, officials at Maruti Suzuki had shared that the production-version will look very similar to the concept model ‘eVX’. Well, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara does look quite like the concept in terms of design cues and overall silhouette. The production-spec e Vitara looks a tad bolder and has even edges compared to the more angular-looking eVX concept.

Premium cabin and features

The cabin is finished in a dual-tone black and tan theme and where the lower part is finished in black while there has been generous use of soft-touch upholstery finished in tan. It features a free-standing single-piece panel incorporating the touchscreen and instrument panel while there are physical buttons on the central console as well giving quick access. Other highlights include a flat bottom steering wheel, rotary knob for gear selector, electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera view and connected car tech among others. More details on tech & features will be shared at the time of unveiling.

Maruti’s EV charging initiative

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to develop a robust charging ecosystem for EVs across the country. “A critical barrier to the adoption of EVs is the lack of accessible charging. To tackle this issue, we are committed to introducing a reliable and comprehensive EV ecosystem alongside the e Vitara,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales – Maruti Suzuki. This will include home charging solutions as well as a nationwide network of fast chargers available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service touchpoints. “Our goal is to make EVs accessible, convenient, and appealing to a broader set of customers, and this is exactly what we have set out to achieve with the e Vitara,” said Banerjee.

Shared platform and battery options

The new Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been developed jointly with Toyota and is based on the new skateboard platform, making the floor flat enough to incorporate the battery pack. Just like the Urban Cruiser HyRyder, Toyota will also bring its own iteration of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, likely to be called the Urban Cruiser HyRyder EV.

The automaker hasn’t yet confirmed the specifications of the India-spec iteration yet, but based on the global model, we expect the e Vitara to come with two battery pack options. The entry-level trims are expected to offer a 49 kWh battery pack while higher variants will likely get a bigger 61 kWh setup offering better range and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.