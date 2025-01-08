US-Canada alliance is stronger because of him: Biden praises Trudeau

US President Joe Biden has said he is "proud" to call Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his "friend" and would be forever grateful for his "partnership and leadership." Biden said that the alliance between the US and Canada is stronger due to Trudeau.

Biden also recalled his last visit to Ottawa, where he had mentioned that the US chooses to link its future with Canada, knowing there is "no better ally, no closer partner and no steadier friend." His statement comes a day after Trudeau announced that he will be stepping down as Canada's PM and Liberal Party leader.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Biden stated, "The last time I visited Ottawa, I said that the United States chooses to link our future with Canada because we know that we'll find no better ally, no closer partner, and no steadier friend. The same can be said of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The US-Canada alliance is stronger because of him. The American and Canadian people are safer because of him. And the world is better off because of him. I am proud to call him my friend. And I will be forever grateful for his partnership and leadership."

In the statement released by the White House, Biden reflected that Trudeau was the first foreign leader he spoke with upon becoming President. The US President said that he held a conversation with Justin Trudeau on Monday and appreciated their enduring partnership over the years.

He noted that they stood together with the people of Ukraine in the face of the Russian offensive. Joe Biden said that Trudeau, over the past decade, has led with "commitment, optimism, and strategic vision."

In a statement, Biden stated, "When I became President, he was the first foreign leader I spoke with. I spoke to him yesterday and expressed my appreciation for his partnership over the years. Together, we've tackled some of the toughest issues our nations faced in decades, from the Covid-19 pandemic to climate change to the scourge of fentanyl."

"We've stood together with the people of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression to defend our nation's most sacred value: freedom. And we have made generational investments to strengthen our supply chains and rebuild our economies from the bottom up and middle out--establishing North America as the most economically competitive region in the world," he added.

On Monday, Trudeau said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new Prime Ministerial candidate.

"I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister after the party chooses the next leader. If I have to fight internal battles I can't be a good candidate. I have asked the liberal part president to search for a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister," he said.

Trudeau said he advised Governor General Mary Simon that Canada needs a new session of Parliament. He said that she agreed to the request to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

"We have worked for this country. We are at a critical moment in the world. Canadian resilience motivates me to serve. I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians. The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history. That's why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24," Trudeau said.

"Over the holidays, I have also had a chance to reflect and to have long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support, their encouragement. So, last night over dinner I told my kids about the decision that I am sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he added.

Trudeau said that he will not put forth his candidature as a potential Prime Minister. He said, "I will not be putting my candidature. The Liberal Party is an important institution in our country. We were elected for 3rd time in 2021 to advance Canada's stand in the world. I never bow down when faced with a fight but I do this job because of the interest of Canadians and the interest of democracy that I hold dear. And it is clear I can't be that candidate due to internal battles.