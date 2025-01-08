NTPC incorporates subsidiary to explore nuclear energy business

NTPC announced that it has incorporated NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam (NPUNL) as wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the company for undertaking nuclear energy business.

The objective of the company is to carry on the business of planning and executing an integrated programme for harnessing and developing nuclear energy for generating electricity or other purposes on a commercial basis and to build, own, operate and manage, or to operate and manage as an agent, Nuclear energy and promote research and development, select suitable sites for nuclear power stations and ancillary facilities of every kind and description etc.

The company will subscribed 50,000 shares at the face value of Rs 10 each.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% stakes in NTPC.

The companys consolidated net profit grew by 14.3% to Rs 5,274.59 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 4,614.64 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Net sales declined marginally to Rs 44,696.30 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 44,983.35 crore in Q2 FY24.

The counter rose 0.43% to end at Rs 328.85 on7 January 2025.

