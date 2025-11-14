Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 26.81 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers declined 60.87% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 26.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.8122.9526.0424.846.874.861.210.830.180.46

