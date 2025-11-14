Vashu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit rises 620.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.84% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries rose 620.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 71.84% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.771.0384.7533.011.500.231.490.211.440.20

