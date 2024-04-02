Som Distilleries rallies as board OKs stock split

Som Distilleries and Breweries gained 4.22% to Rs 292.90 after its board approved sub-division of equity share capital of face value of Rs 5 each into equivalent number of equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each.

Meanwhile, the board has also approved altering the name of the company from Som Distilleries Breweries & Wineries to Som Distilleries and Breweries or any other name made available by registrar of companies, subject to, approval of shareholders in the general meeting, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and such other applicable statutory / regulatory authorities.

Som Distilleries & Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and IMFL. It also supplies draught beer from its plants.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 71% to Rs 17.99 crore on 79.34% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 266.34 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

