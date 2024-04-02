Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries rallies as board OKs stock split

Som Distilleries rallies as board OKs stock split

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Som Distilleries and Breweries gained 4.22% to Rs 292.90 after its board approved sub-division of equity share capital of face value of Rs 5 each into equivalent number of equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each.

Meanwhile, the board has also approved altering the name of the company from Som Distilleries Breweries & Wineries to Som Distilleries and Breweries or any other name made available by registrar of companies, subject to, approval of shareholders in the general meeting, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and such other applicable statutory / regulatory authorities.

Som Distilleries & Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and IMFL. It also supplies draught beer from its plants.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The companys consolidated net profit increased 71% to Rs 17.99 crore on 79.34% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 266.34 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries updates on Karnataka operations

Som Distilleries records 51% YTD volume growth in Karnataka

Canara Bank gains as board OKs 1:5 stock split

Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 70.33% in the December 2023 quarter

FMCG stocks edge lower

UK Pound Sees Mild Recovery From Near 2-Month Low On Improving PMI Data

Australia Market ends 0.1% down

Mahindra Finance rises as disbursements grow 9% YoY in Mar'24

Servotech Power hits the roof on joining hands with Electra EV

CAMS soars as subsidiary takes center stage in India's digital insurance push

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story