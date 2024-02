Sonata Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 58.96% to Rs 159.83 crore

Net profit of Sonata Finance Pvt rose 10.61% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 58.96% to Rs 159.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 100.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.159.83100.5555.1855.3119.6014.9019.0214.4312.0910.93

