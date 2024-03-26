Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet signs settlement agreement with Export Development Canada

SpiceJet signs settlement agreement with Export Development Canada

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
To acquire full ownership of 13 EDC-financed Q400 aircraft

SpiceJet and Export Development Canada (EDC) have signed a settlement agreement, the terms of which will allow the airline to clear major liabilities, leading to a comprehensive revitalization of its balance sheet. This settlement marks the biggest breakthrough in SpiceJet's financial restructuring efforts to date.

Under the agreement's terms, SpiceJet will acquire full ownership of 13 EDC-financed Q400 aircraft, bolstering the airline's operational capabilities and fleet management. This pivotal agreement marks a significant milestone in SpiceJet's pursuit of financial stability, demonstrating its commitment to prudent financial management and long-term prosperity.

As part of the settlement, SpiceJet will pay a comprehensive settlement amount to resolve outstanding liabilities amounting to close to $91 million as per SpiceJet books of accounts. This settlement not only alleviates SpiceJet of a substantial financial burden but also lays the groundwork for a fortified balance sheet and substantial savings for the airline.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

