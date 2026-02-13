GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty February 2026 futures were up 30.00 points, suggesting a positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 108.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 276.85 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 February 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs bought shares worth Rs 6,021.85 crore so far in February (till 12 February 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 38740.12 crore in January 2026 and Rs 34,349.62 crore in December.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific market traded mostly lower Friday, tracking Wall Street declines, as fears over artificial intelligence disruption drove the S&P 500 to a third straight day of losses.

Certain pockets of the U.S. stock market have been hit this year by the release of AI tools that threaten automating tasks performed by some companies or at least risk eating into their profit margins. Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks fell sharply Thursday as the market punished companies seen as potential losers from artificial-intelligence technology. The S&P 500 fell 108.71 points to 6,832.76. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 669.42 to 49,451.98, and the Nasdaq composite sank 469.32 to 22,597.15. Domestic Market: Benchmark indices closed sharply lower on Thursday, weighed down by intense selling in IT stocks amid rising concerns over AI-led disruption and an uncertain global environment. Weekly expiry-related volatility in BSE derivatives reinforced the risk-off mood.