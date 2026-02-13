New Light Industries standalone net profit declines 96.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.02% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of New Light Industries declined 96.36% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 82.02% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.397.732.167.370.030.560.020.550.020.55

