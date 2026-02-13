New Light Industries standalone net profit declines 96.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.02% to Rs 1.39 croreNet profit of New Light Industries declined 96.36% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 82.02% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.397.73 -82 OPM %2.167.37 -PBDT0.030.56 -95 PBT0.020.55 -96 NP0.020.55 -96
