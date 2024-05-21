Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.97% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance declined 50.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.97% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.79% to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 5.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

0.921.215.244.8866.3071.9076.9173.770.610.874.033.610.560.803.833.320.320.642.742.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News