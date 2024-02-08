Star Cement hits record high as PAT climbs 39% YoY in Q3

Star Cement rallied 4.61% to Rs 196.40 after the cement maker's consolidated net profit grew 39.06% to Rs 73.52 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 52.87 crore in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations rose 5.54% year on year (YoY) to Rs 651.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 113.41 crore during the third quarter, registering a growth of 37.02% from 82.77 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Cost of materials consumed increased 8% YoY to Rs 155.77 crore while employee benefit expenses jumped 20.56% YoY to Rs 54.53 crore in the quarter under review.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit climbed 36.93% to Rs 207.44 crore on 6.47% rise in net sales to Rs 1,997.13 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Star Cement is the leading cement company in North-Eastern India and one of the fastest growing cement brand in West Bengal & Bihar. The company has its 1.67 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated cement plant in a strategic location in the idyllic town of Lumshnong in Meghalaya.

The scrip hit a life-time high of Rs 198.15 in todays intraday session.

