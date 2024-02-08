TCS inks multi-year agreement to modernize Enento Group's IT infrastructure, digital workplace

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Enento Group for transforming the latter's IT applications, cloud, digital workplace, and IT security for resilient business operations.

Enento Group is one of the leading credit and business information providers in the Nordics, with 76,000 corporate customers within banking, finance, retail, and more, alongside 500,000 consumers. It plays a pivotal role in facilitating digital decision processes and supporting financial, sales, and marketing processes for its customers.

TCS will help Enento simplify its operating model and harmonizing its technology stack. The IT firms cloud and DevOps solutions will help accelerate Enentos business agility and provide better digital customer experience.

Furthermore, TCS will work with Enento to strengthen its IT security, provide modern workplace services, and enable resilient round-the-clock business operations.

Shreerang Talekar, head of TCS in the Nordics, said: Enento plays a vital role for companies, institutions, societies, and people in the Nordics, enabling them not just with high-quality data but also with valuable insights and analytics for balanced decision-making. We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Enento and look forward to leveraging the power of AI, data, cloud, and analytics to help them drive intelligent business transformation and enterprise-wide growth.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

The IT giant's consolidated net profit declined 2.5% to Rs 11,058 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 11,342 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.49% to Rs 60,583 crore during the quarter from Rs 59,692 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.86% to currently trade at Rs 4118.40 on the BSE.

