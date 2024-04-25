Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India soars 2.37%, up for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 791.45, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 791.45, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22396.45. The Sensex is at 73852.17, down 0%. State Bank of India has risen around 6.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48189, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 134.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 790.7, up 2.28% on the day. State Bank of India is up 39.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

