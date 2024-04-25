Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd and Active Clothing Co Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2024.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 75.38 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4868 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd soared 15.10% to Rs 66.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3602 shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd spiked 14.90% to Rs 215.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16922 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd jumped 12.67% to Rs 574. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2143 shares in the past one month.

Active Clothing Co Ltd spurt 12.29% to Rs 134.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7836 shares in the past one month.

