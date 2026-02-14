Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 85.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.61% to Rs 240.35 croreNet profit of Steel Exchange India declined 85.62% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.61% to Rs 240.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 327.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales240.35327.51 -27 OPM %9.3412.05 -PBDT9.2621.78 -57 PBT2.2815.86 -86 NP2.2815.86 -86
