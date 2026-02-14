Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 85.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 85.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 26.61% to Rs 240.35 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India declined 85.62% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.61% to Rs 240.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 327.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales240.35327.51 -27 OPM %9.3412.05 -PBDT9.2621.78 -57 PBT2.2815.86 -86 NP2.2815.86 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Softsol India standalone net profit rises 112.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Grameva standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2025 quarter

SGN Telecoms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

UFM Industries standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 19.61% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story