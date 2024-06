Steel Strip Wheels achieved net turnover of Rs 342.04 crore in May 2024 compared to Rs 357.27 crore in May 2023, recording a decline of 4.26%. The company's gross turnover declined 3.17% to 419.55 crore.

In terms of sales value, the company's 2-3 wheeler segment increased by 64% while tractor segment rose 22%.

In terms of sales volume, the company's 2-3 wheeler segment recroded growth of 44% and tractor segment grew 25%.

