Coforge Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 4958.85, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.98% in last one year as compared to a 24.86% rally in NIFTY and a 11.21% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4958.85, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.04% on the day, quoting at 23216.7. The Sensex is at 76273.16, up 3.13%.Coforge Ltd has added around 12.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32386.1, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5001.6, up 0.02% on the day. Coforge Ltd jumped 7.98% in last one year as compared to a 24.86% rally in NIFTY and a 11.21% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

