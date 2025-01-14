Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, Himadri Speicalty, Angel One, Zee Media Corp

Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance and RBL Bank shares were banned from trading in F&O on 14 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

HDFC Asset Management Company, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Network18 Media & Investments, Shoppers Stop, SRM Energy, Atishay, and Benares Hotels will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit jumped 8.41% to Rs 4591 crore on 3.56% increase in net sales to Rs 29,890 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Anand Rathi Wealths consolidated net profit jumped 33.2% to Rs 77.02 crore on 30.4% surge in total income to Rs 244.21 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Himadari Specialty Chemicals consolidated net profit increased 30.5% to Rs 142.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 108.82 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 8.4% YoY to Rs 1,140.66 crore during the quarter.

Angel One reported 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 281.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 260.31 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 19.1% YoY to Rs 1,263.80 crore during the quarter.

Bharat Electronics has received work order totaling Rs 561 crore with major orders including communication equipment, electro-optics, upgrades for the satcom network, radar and fire control systems, spares, services, and more.

JSW Energy has received a letter of intent for the 3.6 GW KSK Mahanadi thermal power plant and approval for its resolution plan for KSK Mahanadi power.

Zee Media Corporations board approved for exploring available options for raising of funds through all permitted instruments, including but not limited to, by way of issuance of equity shares/ convertible bonds/ debentures/ warrants/ preference shares/ foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) / any other equity linked securities and/ or any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutional placement or any other methods or combinations thereof, listed or unlisted, for an amount not exceeding Rs. 400 crores, in one or more tranches.

Meanwhile, the companys board also approved to increase the shareholding limits for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Foreign Institutional Investors ('FIls') from 24% to 49% of the paid-up share capital of the company.

United Spirits board has appointed Praveen Someshwar as chief executive officer (CEO) who will closely work with Hina Nagarajan up to 31st March 2025. Further, with effect from 1st April 2025, Praveen Someshwar will assume office as the new managing director & chief executive officer (MD& CEO) of the company.

Meanwhile, Hina Nagarajan has tender her resignation as director, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) with effective from 31 March 2025.

