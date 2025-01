Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit rises 520.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 182.64% to Rs 146.69 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company rose 520.00% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 182.64% to Rs 146.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.146.6951.903.991.604.170.783.700.523.720.60

