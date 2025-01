Angel One consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 1262.21 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 8.13% to Rs 281.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 260.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 1262.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1059.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1262.211059.0539.2937.58414.00364.14387.33351.04281.47260.31

