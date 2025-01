Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 30.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 1140.66 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 30.55% to Rs 142.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 1140.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1052.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1140.661052.5119.3616.52221.06162.87205.84150.15142.06108.82

