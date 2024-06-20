Stock alert: Indus Towers, Gland Pharma, Advanced Enzyme, DMart, Sapphire Foods

Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilizers, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, PEL, and Sail.

Indus Towers: Vodafone Telecommunications India sold 26.56 crore shares (9.86%) between Rs 315.99 and 325 per share; Al-Amin Investments sold 2.08 crore shares (0.77%) at Rs 314.54 apiece; and Asian Telecommunication Investments (Mauritius) sold 2.51 crore shares (0.93%) at Rs 311.4 apiece. Prime Metals offloaded 5.6 crore shares (2.07%) at Rs 311.51 apiece and Mobilvest sold 4.29 crore shares (1.59%) at Rs 311.4 apiece.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel bought 2.69 crore shares (0.99%) at Rs 320 apiece, SBI Mutual Fund bought 3.58 crore shares (1.32%) at Rs 311.4 each, Authum Investment And Infrastructure bought 1.49 crore shares (0.55%) at Rs 321.81 apiece and Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought 1.98 crore shares (0.73%) at Rs 311.4 apiece.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gland Pharma: Fosun Pharma Industrial sold 99 lakh shares (6.01%) at Rs 1,771.81 per share, while UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 8.25 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1771.05 each.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Motilal Oswal Financial Services bought 1.1 crore shares (9.88%) at Rs 385 per share, while Orbimed Asia III Mauritius sold 1.1 crore shares (9.88%) at Rs 385 each.

Redtape's promoter Rashid Ahmed Mirza bought 32,500 shares on June 18th.

Godrej Industries will be watched as CCI has approved the proposed family group re-alignment.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) has opened a new store in Tamil Nadu today. The total number of stores as of date stands at 369.

Som Distilleries and Breweries will be in focus as the Madhya Pradesh government suspended the license of Som Distilleries due to concerns about child labour. SDPL is part of the Som Group of companies, which also has Som Distilleries and Breweries., a listed firm, under its umbrella.

Eimco Elecon (India) received an order worth Rs 33.11 crore from The Singareni Collieries Company for the supply of coal mining equipment.

Sapphire Foods India's board approved splitting each share into 5.

Chemplast Sanmar's board is set to meet on June 24th to consider fundraising.

Indian Oil Corporation entered a joint venture with GPS Renewables for Sustainable Energy Solutions.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries received a warning letter from the US FDA for the Dadra facility. The US FDA warning letter summarises current good manufacturing practice regulations.

Kaynes Technology India incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Kaynes Holding.

PNC Infratechs MD and Director appeared before CBI. The companys operations are functioning without any impediment. The company will cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News