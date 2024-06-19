Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWFIS Space Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AWFIS Space Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 45.23% to Rs 232.32 crore

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.23% to Rs 232.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 46.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.67% to Rs 848.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 545.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales232.32159.97 45 848.82545.28 56 OPM %28.8930.04 -28.9128.53 - PBDT52.0931.89 63 178.43103.34 73 PBT1.38-13.85 LP -17.57-46.64 62 NP1.38-13.85 LP -17.57-46.64 62

