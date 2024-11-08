Stock Alert: Lupin, RVNL, Indian Hotels, Emami, Ircon Intl

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL), Granules India

Result Today:

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, MRF, Welspun Corp, Motherson Sumi, Fortis Healthcare, Aarti Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Dreamfolks Services, Jupiter life Line Hospitals, GE Vernova T&D, India Cements, Inox India, Info Edge, Orient Cement, Piccadily Agro, Premier Energies, Puravankara, Relaxo Footwears, R Systems International (Q3), Safari Industries, ZF Commercial, Mrs. Bectors, Cholamandalam Financial,

Stocks to Watch:

Lupins consolidated net profit jumped 74.1% to Rs 852.63 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 489.67 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 11.3% YoY to Rs 5497.01 crore in Q2 FY24.

Indian Hotels consolidated net profit surged to Rs 554.58 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 166.92 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue jumped 27.4% to Rs 1826.12 crore in Q2 FY25.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported 31.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 897.15 crore on 17% fall in revenue to Rs 24,675.20 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Emami's consolidated net profit jumped 19.1% YoY to Rs 212.66 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 178.50 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 3% YoY to Rs 890.59 crore in Q2 FY25.

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declined 20.3% to Rs 20.61 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 25.86 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales increased 12.1%YoY to Rs 172.21 crore during the quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)s consolidated net profit declined 27.2% to Rs 286.88 crore on 1.2% fall in net sales to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Ircon Internationals consolidated net profit declined 17.9% to Rs 205.95 on 18.1% fall in net sales to Rs 2447.52 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

