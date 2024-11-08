Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 16.29 points or 0.57% at 2898.14 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (up 7.65%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.59%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.44%),HFCL Ltd (up 2.88%),Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.36%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.3%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.31%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.9%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.62%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 134.52 or 0.24% at 55629.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 10.48 points or 0.07% at 16052.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.07% at 24183.55.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 215.92 points or 0.27% at 79757.71.

On BSE,1513 shares were trading in green, 1612 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News