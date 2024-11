Sterlite Technologies (STL or the Company) announced that it emerged as L1 bidder from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for Development (Creation, Upgradation and Operation & Maintenance) of Middle mile network of Bharat Net on Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model - Package 13 (Jammu & Kashmir). The value of the contract is Rs 1625.36 crore.

