Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 532.94 points or 0.87% at 61751.53 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 3.49%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.32%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.25%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.15%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.27%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.14%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.05%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.21%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 134.52 or 0.24% at 55629.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 10.48 points or 0.07% at 16052.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.07% at 24183.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 215.92 points or 0.27% at 79757.71.

On BSE,1513 shares were trading in green, 1612 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

