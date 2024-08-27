Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, PI Industries, Medi Asset Healthcare, HCL Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban : Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail(ABFRL), Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Indian Energe Exchange, India Cements, RBL Bank.

Stocks to watch: Ultratech Cement has raise $500 million through a sustainability linked loan with participation from six banks.

PI Industries board has appointed Sanjay Agarwal as group chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 26 August 2024, following retirement of Manikantan Vishwanathan (CFO) of the company.

Medi Asset Healthcare Services subsidiary, Medi Assist Insurance TPA will enter into a share purchase agreement to acquire Paramount Health Services & Insurance (TPA) for Rs 312 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a new property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Civil Lines, Ayodhya. The 80 room hotel property is expected to open in FY28.

HCL Technologies extended the agreement with Xerox for AI-based innovation and digital engineering solutions.

GPT Infraprojects launched qualified institutional placement (QIP), setting floor price at Rs 183.83 per share.

Jai Corp has received notification of the merger of promoter, Pet Fibers with Mega pipes.

UCAL has signed memorandum of association (MoU) with Blaer Motors for collaborative product design and development on motor controller. Both companies will leverage their combined expertise and resources towards the design and development of electronic components, including motor controllers ranging from 500 watts to 2 kilowatts.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

