PI Inds appoints Sanjay Agarwal as group CFO

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
PI Industries informed that its board has appointed Sanjay Agarwal as group chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 26 August 2024, following retirement of Manikantan Vishwanathan (CFO) of the company.

Sanjay Agarwal, an alumnus of Harvard Business School and an executive from Wharton Business School, is also a rank holder Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant with over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, investment banking and consumer goods industry.

In his last corporate role as the Chief Financial Officer of Jyothy Labs Limited, a leading FMCG company, his varied experience and deep financial expertise led to immense value creation for the organization.

PI Industries operates in the domestic agricultural inputs and custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) exports segments. It is a leading player in the domestic agricultural inputs sector, primarily dealing in agrochemicals and plant nutrients.

The pesticides maker registered 17.21% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 448.8 crore on 8.3% rise in revenue to Rs 2,068.9 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 4,403.85 on Monday, 26 August 2024.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

