PI Inds appoints Sanjay Agarwal as group CFO

PI Industries informed that its board has appointed Sanjay Agarwal as group chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 26 August 2024, following retirement of Manikantan Vishwanathan (CFO) of the company.

Sanjay Agarwal, an alumnus of Harvard Business School and an executive from Wharton Business School, is also a rank holder Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant with over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, investment banking and consumer goods industry.

In his last corporate role as the Chief Financial Officer of Jyothy Labs Limited, a leading FMCG company, his varied experience and deep financial expertise led to immense value creation for the organization.

