Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty gain marginally; FMCG, Auto, Metal, O&G under pressure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty gain marginally; FMCG, Auto, Metal, O&G under pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, August 27: Sensex and Nifty were marginally higher after opening on a muted note on Tuesday.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
Medi Assist Healthcare Services share price today surged 11.3 per cent on the BSE, registering an intraday high of Rs 624.95 per share. The counter saw buying on Tuesday, August 27, after an acquisition announcement, which came after market hours on Monday.

At around 9:34 AM, shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services were up 8.4 per cent or Rs 47.15 at Rs 608.25 per share. The market capitalisation of the company is at around Rs 4,276.92 crore. Read more

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market check; Sensex up 100 pts

After opening with a negative bias, the benchmark Sensex jumped 100 points in trade at 81,800 levels. 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bondada Engineering locked in 5% upper circuit on order win

The company received a Letter of Award for a project worth Rs 575.74 crore from Lumina Clean Energy, Purelight Energy, and VVKR Photovoltaics Energy, special purpose vehicles formed by Paradigm IT Technologies and Metalcraft Forming Industries.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Medplus Health Services up 2% on Lavender Rose Investment's exit

Lavender Rose Investment exited Medplus by selling its entire shareholding of 11.35 per cent at an average price of Rs 616.48 per share. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked up a 4.3 per cent stake at an average price of Rs 616 per share, and the Government of Singapore bought a 0.97 per cent stake at an average price of Rs 616.2 per share.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Repro India shares rise after investor sells stake

Ashish Kacholia sold a 1.22 per cent stake in Repro India at an average price of Rs 625 per share. JVS Joyrass Holdings bought a 0.7 per cent stake at the same price.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Medi Assist surges over 8% after acquisition

he company's subsidiary Medi Assist Insurance TPA signed definitive documents for the 100 per cent acquisition of Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA from Fairfax Asia and the Shah family. This acquisition will grow Medi Assist’s TPA market share to 36.6 per cent for the group segment and 23.6 per cent of the health insurance industry by premiums managed.

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Paytm up 2% after clarification on ESOP issue

The company in a clarification said that this is not a new development, as the company had already made relevant disclosures on this matter in its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, as well as the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Use weakness to buy banking stocks, says VK Vijayakumar

There are both headwinds and tailwinds for the market now. Headwinds are coming from the escalation of the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. Brent crude has shot up above $ 81. The strongest tail wind comes from the expected rate cuts by the Fed which will spill over to other central banks including the RBI. The Indian economy now needs monetary stimulus through rate cuts and this is likely in the next policy meeting.
 
If geopolitical tensions cause dips in the market, DIIs and retail investors are likely to buy that dip. Financials, particularly banking and other rate sensitives like housing and automobiles are the likely preferred sectors for institutional buying. Investors can use weakness in the market to buy leading banking stocks and other rate sensitives in these segments. Segments like paints, adhesives and tyres which use crude as inputs will turn weak.

(Comment By: Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.)

Stock Market LIVE Updates : This technical analyst expects Nifty to drop to 24,700

Lack of upside momentum prompts Nifty to stare at the possibilities of a drop to 24,700. However, as long as 24,919-870 holds, we could still retain hopes of a push towards our first objective of 25,075 or 25,150. 

(View By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BPCL, Shriram Fin, JSW Steel in red on NSE

BPCL, Shriram Finance and JSW Steel were trading in on the NSE, while HCL Tech, LTIMindtee and Bajaj Finserv were trading in green.

Broader markets indices outperform benchmarks

At the opening bell the MidCap and SmallCap indices performed better than benchmarks rising up to 0.32 per cent. 

Sectoral trends:: Nifty Pharma, Healthcare on the leaderboard

Heatmap check: HCL Tech, Powergrid and Ultratech Cements gain

On the BSE HCL Tech, Powergrid and Ultratech Cements were among the top gainers, while Asian Paints and JSW Steel led losses. 

Opening Bell: Nifty at 25,016 levels

The NSE's Nifty50, too, was rangebound but holding the fort at the 25,000 mark.

Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat with downward bias

The benchmark Sensex opened on a flattish note trading at 81,667 levels, down by 0.04 per cent. 

Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, August 27: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were mixed and muted after open on Tuesday, as global cues weighed on market sentiment.
At 10:00 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 81,790.94, up 0.11 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,026 levels, up 0.07 per cent. That apart, the S&P 500 finished lower on Monday, while investors awaited inflation data for clues about the path of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq also declined, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was supported by gains of about 1 per cent each in Caterpillar and American Express and finished just slightly up.
The S&P 500 declined 0.32 per cent  to end the session at 5,616.84 points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.85 per cent to 17,725.77 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16 per cent to 41,240.52 points.
Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Tuesday morning, despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wall Street reaching new highs. Traders in Asia will also look toward China’s year-to-date industrial profits as of July.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.35 per cent lower, while the broad-based Topix was flat.
South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.42 per cent, while the small cap Kosdaq saw a larger loss of 1.14 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.13 per cent, the only major Asia-Pacific index in positive territory. The index is close to breaching its all time closing high of 8,114.7, set on Aug. 1.
Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,694, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,798.73.
Late Monday, oil prices continued to rise after Israel and Hezbollah traded strikes over the weekend, with US West Texas Intermediate crude climbing 3.5 per cent to close at $77.42 per barrel and Brent crude up 3.05% at $81.43 a barrel, its highest in about two weeks.
Oil prices later pared some gains on Tuesday, with WTI futures trading at $77.16 and Brent at $81.23.

