Sundew Properties standalone net profit rises 119.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 131.50 crore

Net profit of Sundew Properties rose 119.15% to Rs 51.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 131.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.28% to Rs 213.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 524.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 483.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales131.50124.10 6 524.00483.40 8 OPM %81.8383.56 -83.7484.42 - PBDT92.3088.40 4 379.10347.40 9 PBT80.2078.00 3 330.80305.20 8 NP51.5023.50 119 213.60183.70 16

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

