Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Performance Chemiserve standalone net profit rises 6062.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Performance Chemiserve standalone net profit rises 6062.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39001.27% to Rs 613.89 crore

Net profit of Performance Chemiserve rose 6062.22% to Rs 27.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39001.27% to Rs 613.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 105.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17667.05% to Rs 1250.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales613.891.57 39001 1250.807.04 17667 OPM %22.10-15.29 -9.051.56 - PBDT68.420.69 9816 -56.418.49 PL PBT37.050.66 5514 -140.508.36 PL NP27.730.45 6062 -105.136.21 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Stock alert: Sun Pharma, PayTM, Nykaa, Reliance Industries, P I Inds

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 39.78% in the March 2024 quarter

First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit rises 338.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: KNR Construction, Patanjali Foods, Salasar Techno Engg, PI Inds, Tata Comm

Navin Fluorine Intl board to mull raising plan

Australian Markets Edge Lower After Inflation Data

Japanese Market Gains On Tech Stocks

Reserve money contracts marginally on weekly basis

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story