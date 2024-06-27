Performance Chemiserve standalone net profit rises 6062.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39001.27% to Rs 613.89 crore

Net profit of Performance Chemiserve rose 6062.22% to Rs 27.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39001.27% to Rs 613.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 105.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17667.05% to Rs 1250.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

