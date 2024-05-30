Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 44.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 783.12 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 44.23% to Rs 59.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 783.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 699.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.97% to Rs 167.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 2895.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2752.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

783.12699.012895.862752.3612.0612.4611.1511.36100.9781.22331.52315.7073.4558.09227.78220.2459.1541.01167.27152.11

