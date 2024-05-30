Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 44.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 44.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 783.12 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 44.23% to Rs 59.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 783.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 699.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.97% to Rs 167.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 2895.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2752.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales783.12699.01 12 2895.862752.36 5 OPM %12.0612.46 -11.1511.36 - PBDT100.9781.22 24 331.52315.70 5 PBT73.4558.09 26 227.78220.24 3 NP59.1541.01 44 167.27152.11 10

