Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 44.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 783.12 croreNet profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 44.23% to Rs 59.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 783.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 699.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.97% to Rs 167.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 2895.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2752.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
