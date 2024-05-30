Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 85.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 48.03% to Rs 37.26 crore

Net profit of Optimus Finance rose 85.42% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.03% to Rs 37.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.11% to Rs 5.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 109.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.2625.17 48 109.87100.29 10 OPM %1.4814.58 -7.569.34 - PBDT3.521.87 88 10.549.28 14 PBT3.171.56 103 9.188.01 15 NP1.780.96 85 5.264.53 16

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

