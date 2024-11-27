Suprajit Engineering signs MoU with Chuo Spring Company, Japan

To set up JV for manufacture and supply of transmission cables

Suprajit Engineering has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chuo Spring Company, Japan for incorporation of a 50:50 joint venture (JV) in India to design, manufacture and supply transmission cables and a technical assistance (TA) agreement, which grants JV access to Chuo's unique Japanese cable technology.

The JV and TA will first focus on delivering projects for India's two leading Japanese PV OEMs.

The collaboration further expands SEL's product range to key Japanese customers, and the transmission cable market, going forward.

